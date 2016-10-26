2 of Kerwin Espinoza’s drug members nabbed

TAGBILARAN CITY – The Bohol-based National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two of alleged members of Kerwin Espinoza drug syndicate based in Albuera, Leyte, in a buy-bust operation near the pawnshop at this city satellite market yesterday.

Atty. Arcelito Albao of the NBI here identified the suspects as Victor Aguilar, 36, resident of barangay Sagasa, Balilihan and Marlowe Dano, 25, resident of barangay Hanopol Este, Balilihan, the hometown of Bohol governor.

Confiscated from them were packs of shabu weighing 70.6 grams worth some Php300,000 after the poseur-buyer bought a sachet of shabu in the amount of Php1,000.00 and two .45 caliber with two magazines and live bullets in them.

Atty. Renan Oliva, NBI chief here, told media that they have been conducting surveillance on the duo for months until their arrest yesterday. NBI believed the duo appeared t have a connection with Kerwin Espinoza drug syndicate and they’re also in the drug watchlist.

Meanwhile in Maribojoc town, a total of 47 deaths have been reported as a result of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s no-nonsense war on illegal drugs for the period July 1, 2016-October 23, 2016, Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) reported during the Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting held here yesterday.

Of these figures, 22 were results of legitimate police operations, which BPPO did not considered them an extra-judicial killings (EJKs), while 23 considered as “deaths under investigation” and two, not related to drugs campaign.

The relentless campaign against use and trade of the prohibited substances particularly “shabu” (Methamphetamine hydrochloride) also yielded a total of 854.45 grams of shabu with street value of Php10,082,522.65 during the same period. There were total of 310 pushers and 171 users arrested and 751 cases filed in court as a result of 359 operations during the period.

Also, the number of surrederers surged to a total of 32,319 self-confessed users. Some 30,779 were users and 1,540 pushers from a total of 27,451 houses being knocked under Oplan “TokHang,” the police said.

Police said that rape incidents — 16 cases 8 apiece during August and September 2016 — and 25 shootings are mostly influenced by illegal drugs. Only seven crime incidents allegedly caused by alcohol and nine, non-influence, PPOC said.

It will be recalled that of the 1,109 barangays province-wide, some 1,071 barangays or 96.6% are drug-affected during the July 1-Sept. 21 period as presented during PPOC meeting earlier. And only 38 barangays or 3.4% are not affected.

The new data showed that there’s no single barangay categorized as “seriously affected.” Some 399 barangays are under the “slightly affected;” and 672, “moderately affected.” (rvo)