Alleged drug crazed raped, brutally killed his 86 years old mother in Sibulan Negros Oriental

Suspect identified as one ROGER MANABAN, 50 years old. The victim is one JOSEFINA MANABAN of little tondo boloc boloc Sibulan.

*Josefina Manaban of Little Tondo Boloc Boloc Sibulan is an 86-year-old raped and killed in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. The suspect was identified as Roger Manaban, a 50-year-old drug user and her own son. The drug-crazed suspect reportedly ate some parts of the dead woman after killing her. ©photo from Eric Borromeo Farraren

