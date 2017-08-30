August 27 Top Stories

TODAY’S TOP STORIES:

Tuesday I 29 August 2017

LOCAL:

1). BM Benjie Arcamo, swear today as ‘acting vice governor’ in the province of Bohol, while BGob serves. Balite is her nine-month suspension

2). It is possible to add another 3 months of suspension by BGob. Balite, when a criminal case was filed against him to the Sandiganbayan

3). Mayor Dan Neri Lim of Tagbilaran, described the Comelec’s fascist case against him as ‘far removed from the case’ despite his questioning in the local newspapers as compared to Kong’s case. Art Yap, to be P300 million due to ‘graft’

4). ‘Dead on arrival’ arrives at the Gallares Hospital in Tagbilaran, a motorist after colliding with another vehicle in Panglao yesterday

5). Sales malls in malls in the city have been set aside by the plan that they will not be subjected to ‘high heels’ but the minimum wage will be their biggest challenge and DOLE challenge

REGION:

1). 86-year-old mother, kidnapped this child in Sibulan, Negros Oriental; While police suspect that the suspect was raped by his mother in the wake of his murder, a drug suspected of causing a crime

2). Carcar City government, COA questioned why P28.5 million was spent on wages for more than 200 casual job orders

CAPITAL:

1). CInsp. Jovie Espenido, pres. Duterte to Iloilo; President of Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog urges protection of drug lord in the area

2). Sen. Franklin Drilon, worried about his nephew, Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog, who is now in charge of CInsp. Espenido

3). Pres. Duterte, the parents of Kian Lloyd delos Santos, assured the law, in the case of their son’s death, after meeting them yesterday

4). Pres. Duterte, he did not allow illegal killings to the police but instead pursued ‘rules of engagement’ in certain operations

5). The other two members of the cabinet were Pres. Duterte, the motive and the cause of the alleged conflict of interest, but they are still in the process of launching a broad-based Malacañang

6). 10 members of Maute, dead, after a military encounter yesterday, as long as the war zone was in possession

7). Pres. Duterte, feeding the chicken and poultry in Pampanga, to show that it is safe even after the bird flu outbreak in the area

BOARD ON:

1). The worst disaster in Houston, Texas, USA, after Typhoon Harvey outranked the previous day; The floods have continued to threaten the area

2). Car bombs in Bhagdad, Iraq, killed 12 people

3). Serial killer nurse in Germany, killed 86 patients, by dizziness

SPORTS:

Philippines is still the 6th in the SEA Games, despite losing its gold today on John Syquia’s win over the horse race

JUST TIME:

It is expected to be a highlight in the city of Tagbilaran today.

Temperatures in the city are estimated at 26 degrees Celsius including Corella, Dauis, Panglao, while cooler at Antiquera, Catigbian and Balilihan, at 24 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather

LOTTO RESULTS:

EZ 2 – 18 07

3 Digits – 0,8,7

4 Digits – 2,5,5,9

6/45 Mega Lotto – 20.02,41,35,25,07

P9.000,000.00

Grand Lotto – 20,47,17,48,40,10

P30,000,000.00