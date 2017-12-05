BDJ revamp seen as drugs still flourish

TAGBILARAN CITY – The impending revamp of the management and operations of the Bohol District Jail, formerly Bohol Detention and Rehabilitation Center (BDRC) is seen as peddling of illegal drugs inside the jail still thrives. This developed following the discovery of alleged illegal drugs and paraphernalia by joint team that conducted a surprise greyhound inspection of BDJ in barangay Cabawan on Nov. 20, 2017.

The team is composed of the PNP, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Tarsier 117, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Ageny (PDEA). Provincial Board Member Ricky Masamayor, peace and order committee chair, personally visited the jail with the presence of BDJ warden Chief Inspector Felipe Montejo after the inspection, reports said.

Listeners who called DYTR’s CuentasClaras morning program last week poured their apprehension over what they believe “unstoppable” peddling of illegal drugs inside the BDJ.

A caller even alleged that there might be a drug cartel in said jail.

Masamayor hinted there might be connivance of jail personnel. Others listeners believe illegal drug peddling at BDJ may be a collusion between the jail guards and the jailbirds.

Some said that the reported row between the provincial government employees and the BJMP personnel may still be existing.

BDJ is now run by BJMP following the execution of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) governing the transfer of jail management to BJMP from the provincial government.

Gov. Edgar Chatto told his weekly press conference on Friday that they may consider discussing and evaluating theBDJ revamp for its improvement, streamlining and strengthening of the security system. (rvo)

