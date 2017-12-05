BISU Candijay reaps Drum & Lyre awards

CANDIJAY, Bohol – The contingent of Bohol Island State University (BISU) Candijay campus has harvested almost all awards in the recently concluded Drum and Lyre competition during the 163rd celebration of this town’s foundation day on Nov. 29, 2017 with the municipal and barangay officials Mayor ChritopherTutorand his first lady and Board Member Alexie tutor and Vice-Mayor JesusaMapute attending.

BISU-Candijay became the champion for this year outsmarting last year’s champion,Cogtong High School that landed in the third place after thefinal showdown that followed elimination round. BISU-Candijayreceived Php30,000 plus trophy, excluding other prizes of minor awards it reaped.

Tambongan National High settled for 2nd which received a trophy and Php25,000 handed over by the officials. Cogtong High collected Php20,000 plus trophy.

The minor awards garnered by BISU-Candijay are: Best In Discipline, Best in Coral Major, Best in Uniform, Best in Choreography, Best in Production Design and Best in Instrumentation.

Christine TagupaofTambongan National High bested other opponents and bagged the Best Majorette award. She earned a trophy and Php2,000. (rvo)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.