Bohol hospitals urgently need Better way in waste disposal

TAGBILARAN CITY – “ There is an immediate need for the province to have a better waste disposal system in order to avoid the serious implications brought by the current waste disposal system adopted by both public and private hospitals.” This was one of the findings of the joint committees on health and environment as it looked into the waste disposal problem following Board Member Ricky Masamayor brought it up to the attention of his colleagues.

This “is indeed a serious problem” on hospitals’ waste disposal in Bohol “since their respective vaults are almost full at this time and municipal landfills/dump sites are already filling up,” according to joint committee report quoting Provincial Health Office and the private hospital’s management as saying.

The committee report adopted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in session also found that new products/services or technology is needed aside from the current system adopted by both public and private hospitals in the province.

Currently, government-owned and private hospitals are using the following systems: (1) As to liquid wastes – disposed through a waste water facility; (2) As to solid wastes – deposited into a septic vault; (3) As to human tissues – deposited into a sharp vault; and (4) As to general wastes – thrown into the municipal landfill through the municipal waste disposal system.

During the meeting RAD Green Solutions carrying the Pyroclave System, the Aquilini Mactan Renewable Energy, Inc., the Pollution Abatement Systems Specialists, Inc. (PASSI) and the RG Meditron carrying the CISA Machine resented their respective products and services.

And it preferred the RG Meditron’s CISA Machine “is the best option for Bohol should this venture push through.” But still the final say will be the governor’s office since it should go thru usual bidding process, the committee said.

RG Meditron’s CISA Machine “concept system developed treats hospital medical waste, which presents a high biological risk, using saturated steam as a sterilization agent and it is able to kill microorganisms with microbial reduction.”

It appears then that the SP passes the burden to the governor’s office to effectively contain the hospitals’ waste disposal.

The provincial board approved last week a Resolution urged Governor’s Office to consider the action taken by said committee “in choosing the technology and/or facility provider should this venture push through,” report of the health committee chaired by BM Jade Bautista showed.

It also stresses for said office to explore prospect of entering into an agreement with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes office for the purchase of the technology or set up facilities for hospital wastes system.

The twin recommendations were contained in a joint report of health and environment chaired by BMs Jade Bautista and Aga Avenido, respectively.

The ten devolved hospitals are operated and managed by the provincial government.

Bautista said that p resent during the Nov. 9, 2017 and jan. 19, 2018 meetings include Borad members Romulo G. Cepedoza, Vice-Chairman; Kristine Alexie B. Tutor, Member; Agapito Avenido, Chairman, Committee on Natural Resources; Abeleon Damalerio, Vice-Chairman, represented by Ms. Daryl A. Damalerio, LSA III; and Hon. Ricky U. Masamayor, Member.

Also present: Peter Ross M. Retutal, Planning Officer IV, Provincial Planning and Development Office; Dr. Fruserma Mary Uy, MPA, PHO-1 Hospital-In-Charge Hospital Services; Dr. Greg Julius Sadusta, Provincial Health Officer I, represented by Engr. Arsenio Torrejos, Engineer III; Dr. Harold B. Gallego, Provincial Health Officer I; Mr. Samuel Racho, Officer-in-Charge, Bohol Environment Management Office; Graziella May B. Revilla, Infection Control Nurse, Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital; John Melchor Namoc, Pollution Control Officer, GCGMH; Chiefs of Hospital of the ten (10) province-owned hospitals; Chiefs of Hospital of the seven private hospitals in Tagbilaran City; the officers and staff of Aquilini Mactan Renewable Energy, Inc. headed by their President, Mr. Jesus Jayme, Jr.; Pollution Abatement Systems Specialist (PASSI) headed by their President, Engr. Julito Pogoy; RG Meditron, headed by their Manager Federico Galang, Ms. Lilybeth Gabonada, Sales Coordinator for Bohol; and RAD Green Solutions. (rvo)

