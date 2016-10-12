Bohol media crackdown feared, says anchorman

DAUIS, Bohol – It appears that media in Bohol, who are critical to bad or corrupt governance, have been subjected to crackdown.

Just yesterday (Oct. 12, 2016) afternoon, a group of Cebu-based CIDG swooped down the house of hard hitting radio anchor (DYTR) Alan Mangmang in barangay Songculan of this town.

Armed with search warrant issued by Judge Estela Alma Singco sa RTC Branch 12 sa Cebu City, the group led by PSupt Almendaris searched Mangmang’s house for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition but to no avail.

The CIDG got nothing since Mangmang’s firearm is a licensed one.

But before the team could start the raid, Mangmang’s counsel, lawyer Victor dela Serna arrived at the scene and forcefully asked the operatives to laydown their arms before the entrance of the house for suspicion that they might be of something sinister or “planting” firearm.

The report said that the operatives obliged gently with Dela Serna’s request.

For his part, Mangmang told radio here that the incident is a threat, if not a creepy move, to silence him in his comments and criticisms in the airlanes against corruption related and other abuses in the government.

But he did not name who are the suspects or beind the said raid in his house.

Mangmang is the co-anchor of blocktime program “Sumada” over DYTR (1230-1:30) every afternoon aside from being the anchor together with Dela Serna in another once-a-week radio program over DYRD every Saturay at 11-12 am.

He is a former barangay chairman In said barangay and a recipient of awards “Best Lupong Tagapamayapa” and “Best Barangay Official” in Ten Outstanding Barangay Official of the Year (TOBOY) awards in 2011 and 2012.