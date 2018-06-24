BOHOL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS, ITINERARY, BUDGET

Presented below are several activities which you can do for 5 days stay in Bohol Island:

Day 1 Bohol Countryside Tour

Day 2 Bohol Island Hopping

Day 3 Panglao Island Tour

Day 4 Danao Adventure

Day 5 Anda Beach Adventure

Of course, your trip and the adventure you will pick would depend as to how many days you will be staying on the Island.

BOHOL COUNTRYSIDE TOUR (1 DAY)

This itinerary will cover for a day visiting historical landmarks of Bohol as follows:

Blood Compact Site

Baclayon Church

Bohol Outdoor Adventure Park

Tarsier Sanctuary

Loboc River Cruise

Bilar Man-made

Hanging Bridge

Batuan Shiphaus

Chocolate Hills

Python, Forest Butterfly Conservation Center – Honestly, I skipped these two during my visit because I don’t find it really spectacular. Rather, I spent more of my time in some other attractions. However, if you really wanted to see these, they are just along the way as you head towards the chocolate hills.

LOBOC CHURCH

The Loboc Church in Bohol suffered much during the 2013 earthquake. While still unrepaired as of this moment, it would also be interesting to pay a visit to this monumental church in Bohol.

BACLAYON CHURCH

Baclayon Church is the oldest church in Bohol. The church building which suffered from the 2013 earthquake was constructed in 1727. It has a museum housing amazing collection of religious artifacts and treasures.

LOBOC AND BILAR MAN-MADE FOREST

The Loboc and Bilar Man-made forest is a 2 kilometer stretch of hardwood trees planted on the border of Loboc and Bilar Towns. Because of the uniformity of trees growing in the area, tourists can’t help but notice such an amazing kaleidoscope of foliage lining the route.

BOHOL CHOCOLATE HILLS

Bohol Island will never be Bohol without the Chocolate Hills. Composed of an approximately 1,700+ hills which turned brown during summer. These hills are very iconic of the Bohol Island.

BOHOL TARSIER SANCTUARY

While in Bohol, don’t forget to pay a visit to one of the province’s icons, the Tarsiers. These little creatures just measure 5- 6 inches and considered as world’s smallest primates.

BOHOL OUTDOOR ADVENTURE PARK

Another tourist spot in Bohol is the Chocolate Adventure Park which offers various outdoor activities such as canopy walk, zip line, hiking trail, pipe dreams, zip bike, monkey bridge, and 275-meter zip line using a mountain bike to cross from one chocolate hill to another.

CRUISE LOBOC RIVER

While in Bohol, try to experience the Loboc River Cruising. While riding the floating restaurant carried by 2 banka-hauls, music is played while you enjoyed your buffet meal.

HANGING BRIDGE

Bohol created 2 bamboo bridges at Sipatan River connecting two Barangays in Sevilla, Bohol. The Hanging bamboo Bridges measure 20 to 25 meters high above and span 40 meters long. While crossing, the bridges sway giving you a different kind of thrill.

BLOOD COMPACT SITE

Even for a few minutes, do drop by at the Blood Compact Site in Bohol located in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City. The Bohol Blood Compact Site was made in remembrance of the historic event in the Philippine history done between Spain’s Miguel Lopez de Legazpi and Bohol’s Rajah Sikatuna.

National Artist Napoleon Abueva created the sculpture depicting the Sikatuna-Legaspi blood compact which is considered as the First Treaty of Friendship between Spain and the Philippines. This historical event is now celebrated in Bohol through its “Sandugo Festival”.

BUDGET/RATES

I did not get any tour package during my trip and I was traveling alone. For backpackers traveling alone, you can simply rent a hab-habal which definitely cost much lower. However, at that time I was not perfectly well so I rented a car to bring me around. Here are the rates of car rentals in the Island. The rates might have increased, but for sure it will not be really that significant.

Van php 2,500

Car php 2,000

Bus php 9,000

Coaster php 6,000

Loboc Cruise/Buffet Lunch – P450/head