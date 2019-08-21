Bohol’s Top Cop pays courtesy

Bohol’s Top Cop pays his courtesy call to the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan led by Vice-Governor Rene Relampagos.
Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, Acting Bohol PNP Provincial Director made his courtesy call to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in their regular session today, August 20 presided by Vice-Governor Relampagos.
Cabal bared to the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan his plans for Bohol and lobbied for its support as the Bohol Police implements it.
Among these are the no letting up on the war on illegal drugs, thorough and strict implementation of traffic laws for increase public safety, and ensuring that the Bohol police force knows the basic policing as they serve the Boholano people.