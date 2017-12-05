CabSec stresses participatory governance

CANDIJAY, Bohol – Cabinet SecretaryLeoncioEvasco, Jr. has emphasized the importance of participatory governance under the administration of President Rodrigo RoaDuterte. Participatory governance by the people themselves is provided for under the Constitution and Local Government Code of 1991, Evasco said as special guest during the 163rd celebration of this town’s foundation day Nov. 29, 2017.

Mayor Christopher Tutor and provincial Board Member and first lady here invited Evasco to keynote the big event here where the contingents from different secondary schools battled for yearly Drum and Lyre competition.

Evasco said that even if this administration has pursued economic development which is one of the highest in Asia still it’s no use if it won’t benefit the poor.

It was learned that President Duterte has issued Executive Order No. 9, strengthening further Office of the Cabinet Secretary (OCS).

Evasco said the executive fiat is designed to “enhance the capability of the OCS” with the two agencies under it: the Office of Participatory Governance (OPG) and Strategic Action and Response (STAR) Office.

He said the OPG is to promote active citizenship thru direct engaging in different sectors and stakeholders in governance through programs and projects that facilitate citizen empowerment.

Evasco also announced the creation of the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Hotline , wherein people may or can relay information and complaints against any erring government officials.

PresidentDuterte always stressed his program in cracking down on corruption and appealed to the people to report incidents of government corruption side from continuing to eliminate illegal drugs in the country. (rvo)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.