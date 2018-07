Presidential Communications Operations Office (Pcoo) Secretary Martin Andanar led to paglusad dinhe in bohol in pagkigbatok in the fake news nga program in some carried.

The Paglusad made in bohol tropics resort dinhe in tagbilaran this afternoon, June 22, 2018 and gitambongan it in municipal, provincial, city and national government informations officer.

Andanar was born in Garcia-Hernandez, Bohol and he was very happy to have visited the bohol.