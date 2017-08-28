Cement factory generates reactions

GARCIA-HERNANDEZ, Bohol – Residents in this eastern town have expressed varied reactions over the proposed cement factory to be erected here for its rich limestone resources.

In separate interviews, some opposed it, others favor hoping it might bring job opportunities.

But environmentalists are wary on this project proposed by Taiheiyo Cement Philippines who reportedly sent representatives from Cebu to initiate consultations with the people and officials here.

But the dialogue yielded poor attendance despite notices, the source said.

The source said that the officials were invited to observe first hand in Japan where the company has a cement factory, too.

Bohol News Today tried to contact the officials here for comment but to no avail.

The planned cement factory is to be located at the border of barangays Manaba and West Can-ayaon or nearby the conveyor of the limestone mine where ricefields are abound. Its planned private wharf is also located near the existing limestone mine’s.

“Columnist Corazon J. Logarta, a resident of Barangay Manaba of this town, was very vocal about the entry of the cement factory which is detrimental to what she described as “patag sa Manaba ug Canayaon.”

The report said “Logarta, former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences of then Divine Word College (now Holy Name University), came up with an article entitled “Before It’s Too Late” about the purported entry of the cement factory.”

“She was asking the intervention of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in converting an agricultural into industrial land.”

A fb user (name withheld) said landowners would resist it but if they can be convinced of its benefits they would be amenable to it.

Citing what the Japanese government has done Narita airport, he proposed that the investors should directly sit down with landowners and let no politicians intervene in the process like negotiation.

Here’s his piece: “Mao na akong gipaabot kay sa pag adto naho sa japan miadto mi sa southernmost area sa Tsukmi linestone mine..kini nga lungsud pareha ug area ug population sa ato GAHER nahimong city gumikan sa ilang producto nga gigamit lang sulod sa japan.”

“Mao kini ang drive ni digong nga kita ra ang mogamit sa atong mga resources. Duha ang nag quaary sa Tsukumi mines..ang usa para aggregates sa construction ug industrial purposes. Ang usa para sa ilang cement factory..imagine pila ka bags maproduce kada adlaw mao pud na basihan sa tax sigun sa balaod. Nakita jud nako nga way pollution sa ciudad bisan ang tube conveyor nilatas sa centro sa ciudad walay abog. Dump trucks mohakot gikan sa ibabaw sa minahan..mga 2 kilometers sa di pa moabot sa yarda sa planta mohapit ug usa ka closed building nga naay automatic high pressure spray mosirit sa underchassis sa DT aron pag limpyo sa mga abog..paggawas mopadry ug 10minutes bago mopadayon sa city lanes paingon sa planta. Ilang planta habog ang barrier wall ug gipalibutan ug tagas ang indian tree. Naa pay mga dagkong dust collector sa sulod sa planta.” (rvo)