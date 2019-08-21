Congratulations and Goodbye!

An emotional newly promoted Fire Superintendent Randy Mendaros faces the Sangguniang Panlalawigan as he holds his exit call to them.

Fire Superintendent Randy Mendaros was promoted to his rank from Fire Chief Inspector last August 15 at BFP Headquarters and is excited to fulfill his responsibilities as the full pledge Bohol Provincial Fire Marshall.

With the rank promotion, he is now ordered to be the Assistant Regional Director for Operations in the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Region 7.

Mendaros will relinquish his post as Bohol Provincial Fire Marshall and will be replace by Fire Chief Inspector Raul Bustalino, the current Panglao Fire Chief.

Mendaros served two years as the Tagbilaran City Fire Marshall and eight months as Acting Provincial Fire Marshall. Under his watch, two municipal fire stations were activated from the eight towns in Bohol with no fire stations yet.

Colonel Mendaros also lobbied the fulfillment and the realization of the Bohol Provincial Fire Marshalls Office to be constructed in Cortes, Bohol.