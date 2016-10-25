Death toll, 47; P10-M+ seized in war on drugs

MARIBOJOC, Bohol – A total of 47 deaths have been reported as a result of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s no-nonsense war on illegal drugs for the period July 1, 2016-October 23, 2016, Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) reported during the Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting held in this town yesterday.

Of these figures, 22 deaths were result of legitimate police operations, which BPPO did not considered them an extra-judicial killings (EJKs), while 23 deaths were considered as “deaths under investigation” and two, not related to drugs campaign.

The relentless campaign against the use and trade of the prohibited substances particularly “shabu” (Methamphetamine hydrochloride) also yielded a total of 854.45 grams of shabu with street value of Php10,082,522.65 during the same period.

There were 310 pushers and 171 users arrested and 751 cases filed in court as a result of 359 operations during the period.

Also, the number of surrederers surged to a total of 32,319. Some 30,779 were users and 1,540 pushers from a total of 27,451 houses being knocked under Oplan “TokHang,” the police said.

Police said that rape incidents — 16 cases 8 apiece during August and September 2016 — and 25 shootings are mostly influenced by illegal drugs. Only seven crime incidents allegedly caused by alcohol and nine, non-influence, the report said.

It will be recalled that of the 1,109 barangays province-wide, some 1,071 barangays or 96.6% are drug-affected during the July 1-Sept. 21 period. And only 38 barangays or 3.4% are not affected.

The new data showed that there’s no single barangay classified as “seriously affected.” Some 399 barangays are “slightly affected;” and 672, “moderately affected.”

Meanwhile, more and more Boholanos are still waiting for the disclosure of the 3rd drug watchlist that might involved some Boholano personalities.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco hinted that there are some Boholanos who make it to the list. And this should be publicly announced like what President Duterte did in previous months, naming police officers, judges, public officials and others.

Lawyer Salvador Diputado yesterday told readio program that President Duterte showed them the thick list of drug personalities, which allegedly includes some names of Boholanos.

Diputado said that he was with his father-in-law Vice-Gov. Dionisio Balite, Duterte’s law teacher Atty. Victor dela Serna ad others in a huddle of the President the other day in Malacañang, Manila. (rvo)