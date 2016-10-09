DepEd: school buildings not finish yet by DPWH

TAGBILARAN CITY – It’s almost three years since the earthquake struck Bohol but the construction of public school buildings seemed in a snail pace.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed some 457 with some 69 of these are considered “on-going,” according to status report for 2014 and 2015 school building projects implemented by, Department of Education said.

Sixteen (16) of these on-going projects were below 51% completion rate, the 11-page document (status report) signed by division Engr. Domingo Lamoste, Jr., SGOD chief Desiderio V. Deligero and schools division superintendent Wilfreda D. Bongalos, showed

The school building project in Mocaboc, Tubigon, Bohol has not yet started but no amount of fund has been indicated, based on the same document as of September 21, 2016.

The same document furnished by DepEd to media last week showed that those below 51% completion included: Hambongan ES, Inabanga, 13%; Bilangbilangan island, Tubigon, 50%; Cogon Norte, Loon, 45%; Danao, Antequera, 40%; Dipatlong, Maribojoc, 35%; Loon South Central School, 39%; Pinayagan Norte, Tubigon, 50%; Bugang Elem Sch., San Miguel, 49%; Buyog elem Sch., Getafe, 38%; Cambangay Norte, San Miguel, 49%; Katarungan Es., Ubay, 40%; Mahanay island ES, Talibon, 40%; Ponciano Padin National High, Bien-Unido, 32%; Tanghaligue ES, Talibon, 47%; Tontunan ES, Clarin, Bohol, 35%; and Zamora ES, Talibon, 47%.

In a separate summary list, some eight (8) of these projects remain or “not yet started” with 281 “on-going” and 1,037 completed out of the total of 1,326 classsrooms in three congressional districts.

The biggest completion is in second district with 502 out of 616, while fisrt district had the lowest completion with 236 out of 371 school classrooms. Third district had 299 completed out of 339 with only 40 remain “on-going.”

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s administration bared that he would initiate an Earthquake Summit, wherein stakeholders, beneficiaries and government agencies meet to assess how far the rehabilitation of projects, including school building projects.

But he did not mention when during a radio interview recently.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol thru the Committee of Whole recently stepped into the school building yarn. The said committee chaired by Vice-Gov. Atty. Dionisio D. Balite still has yet to issue its findings in-aid-of legislation.

This developed as the DepEd and DPWH were only represented to the committee’s hearing by its secondary officials who could not or refused to answer several questions raised by the SP members Elpidio Jala, BM Dionisio Victor Balite, Alexie Tutor, Abel Damalerio and Rickey Masamayor.

The committee wanted that heads of DepEd and DPWH be present to give the SP a true picture of the status of school building projects in Bohol.

Initially, the SP learned that there are contractors who undertake some of the projects but ended up they cannot finish them on time. Vice-Gov. Balite described this as “hinakog” (greedy) on the part of the contractors.

Because of this, Balite dared DepEd to dispel people’s beliefs that “wa’y naghunahuna nga ang DepEd wala makakwarta” (no one thinks that DepEd is not making money) from these projects. And the ony solution to this is to fast track of these projects, Balited added.

It will be recalled that BM Victor Balite bared in his recent privilege speech that there are indeed school buildings that were not yet turned over to the school officials, implying are there lacking officials to cut the ceremonial ribbons.