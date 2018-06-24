DRUG PEDDLER CAUGHT IN BUY-BUST OPERATION!!!

At around 11:30 o’clock in the evening of June 18, 2018, personnel of Panglao PNP led by PINSP GERONIMO COQUILLA CONARCO in coordination with PDEA Bohol having PDEA control number 20002-062018-0215 conducted buy bust operation at Barangay Danao, Panglao, Bohol AGAINST ONE Jemsley Alquitela y Agoy-oy a.k.a “Jems”, 43 years old(DOB 05/22/1975, POB- Maramag, Bukidnon), male, married, jobless and resident of Looc, Panglao, Bohol. The operating team successfully arrested the subject drug peddler after the police poseur buyer successfully purchased a sachet of shabu from the subject in exchange of P500.00 paper bill as buy bust money. Recovered/ confiscated from his possession and control the following items to wit:

1. One (1) pc small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu as the subject of sale marked during inventory with JAA-BB-1 6/18/18 with signature;

2. Nine (9) pcs small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu marked during inventory as JAA -2 6/18/18 to JAA -10 6/18/18 with signature as subject possession;

3. One (1) pc Five hundred peso bill bearing serial number WX511093 with initial “PBA” used as buy-bust money marked during inventory with JAA-BBM-11 6/18/18 with signature;

4. One (1) pc medium size transparent plastic pack used as container marked during inventory with JAA -12 6/18/18 with signature;

5. One (1) pc ID card holder with sling color black marked during inventory with JAA-13 6/18/18 with signature used also as container/bag;

6. One (1) unit TVS Neo XR motorcycle color red/black combination bearing plate number 0101-454482 believed to be used as means of transportation on illegal drug transaction.

The Estimated weight of confiscated items weighing 0.70 grams with estimated DDB value of P10,500.00. The inventory and documentation of the aforementioned evidences conducted at the place of operation and was witnessed by the Media representative, and Barangay Officials of Danao, Panglao, Bohol with the arrested suspect. Suspect is now temporarily detained in Panglao PNP lock up jail prior for the appropriate charges to be filed against him for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II, Republic Act 9165 as amended. A