The Department of Health (DOH) today (August 6, 2019) requested the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Chair Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana to convene a full council meeting and declared a national dengue epidemic in the wake of the 146,062 cases recorded since January up to July 20 this year, 98% higher than the same period in 2018. There were 622 deaths.

Based on the DOH Dengue Surveillance Report, Region VI (Western Visayas) had the most number cases at 23,330, followed by Region IV-A (CALABARZON) with 16,515, Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) with 12,317, Region X (Northern Mindanao) with 11,455, and Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) with 11,083 cases.

Starting today, the Department of Health together with other government agencies, LGUs, schools, offices, and communities will conduct the Sabayang 4-O’ clock Habit para Deng-Get Out, focusing on search and destroy of mosquito breeding sites. This is one of the primary interventions to prevent and control dengue. (Source: DOH)