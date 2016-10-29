Flaws on Albur Landfill bared

TAGBILARAN CITY – The so-called deficiencies, such as no clear land title and no Sangguniang Bayan’s sanction of supplementary Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), have been hounding the Alburquerque Cluster Sanitary Landfill Project (ACSLP) located in barangay Dangay, Alburquerque, Bohol. These (flaws) were only known by the officials concerned during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s Committee of the Whole meeting last Friday presided over by Vice-Gov. Atty. Dionisio D. Balite and attended by municipal officials and representatives of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) represented by Joselito Aure and Nestor Demalanta.

Both provincial board members Nino Rey Boniel and Atty. Benjie Arcamo were wondering why the project started or being built without a clear land title.

Former Alburquerque Mayor Efren Tungol told the meeting that there is a land title but it was lost and what they have now is only a photo-copied one. TIEZA officials confirmed this. And they also said that no formal turnover yet of the project from the contractor.

It was learned that no government project could start without putting documents in order based on government policy.

The conduct of the committee’s hearing over the controversial project was prompted following the SB’s complaint elevated to the SP that the supplementary MOA was not sanctioned by municipal council, municipal kagawad Dondon Buates said in an interview.

Buates insisted that the supplemental MOA should have secure the go-signal from SB based on Local Government Code of 1991. He said that the supplemental MOA was executed since the number of town-members under the cluster was increased.

But Tungol, who was with his son Elpren Charles Tungol during the committee hearing, argued that there was no need for the SB’s imprimatur on the supplemental MOA.

But Buates said he did not agree with the former mayor’s line of reasoning.

Buates, neophyte councilor of Alburquerque town, said that it was the only time he knew that the project has no legal basis as it has no clear land title, saying in vernacular it’s awkward.

As this developed, cluster-town-members and Albur residents alike said they’ve been waiting for this project.

Sometime late last year former TIEZA chief operations officer Mark T. Lapid, who did not make it in the senatorial race in May 2016, promised to cause the turnover of the project but did not realized.

Earlier, then Mayor Efren Tungol dismissed report that TIEZA has claimed that the project was 87% complete.

He said in earlier interview the project accomplishment’s 87% is not true. The deadline of the project’s phase III was already due on April 12, 2015, he said.

Mayor Tungol’s administration earlier asked TIEZA for the termination of project phase III that cost the government some Php55 million due to the “negative 72.62% slippage”

In his letter dated February 20, 2015 to Lapid, then mayor Tungol has forwarded the recommendation of the Municipal Inspectorate Team (MIT) on status report of the “on-going nationally funded infrastructure” (ACSL).

MIT cited as its bases for the project termination the Handbook on Philippine Government Procurement – Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 9184 that provides that the “procuring entity shall terminate a contract for default… a) Due to the contractor’s fault and while the project is on-going, it has incurred negative slippage of 15% or more in accordance with Presidential Decree 1870.”

The status report of the team showed that the scheduled accomplishment is expected to be 95.668% but the actual accomplishment is only 23.05%. Thus, it incurred a negative 72.62% slippage for the period September 15, 2014 to February 17, 2015. “Time elapsed” is already 74.28%,” the report showed.

Site activities included the following with their corresponding weighted average of accomplishment: groundwater monitoring well only 4.66% from supposed 40%; motorpool — 6.39% from 80%; aviary — 0.92% from 35%; leachate — 7.45% from 95%; health and safety — 0.54%; training center — 0.76% from 35%; fishpond — 0.96% from 95%; silting pond — 0.64% from 30%; and weigh bridge — 0.73% from 10% for a total of 23.05%.

Municipal engineer Fe B. Culiao, municipal planning officer Leila M. Café, Mun. assessor/BAC chairperson Delia P. Avergonzado, Mun. accountant Vilma Fe U. Varquez, Mun. Budget officer Rosula B. Juarez and ACSL consultant Rodulfo Canlas signed the said recommendation, documents furnished by the mayor showed.

Documents also indicated that ACSL phase III is worth Php55,806,285.44 funded by the Department of Tourism (DOT). It is impelemnted by TIEZA and contracted by Lourel Development Corporation for 210 days that started in September 15, 2015 and expected to be completed on April 12, 2015.

In his separate letter dated Feb. 2, 2015 to Treasurer Sec. Ramon Jimenez, Tungol hastened to say, “we won’t be recommending the termination of the said contract only if TIEZA had addressed our request/concerns properly. We are not doing this as fault-finder but to help TIEZA in the proper implementation of the said project.”

Then Mayor Tungol said that it is the “immense responsibility” of the town he leads “to make sure the project is property implemented in accordance with specifications otherwise our constituents will suffer the consequences it might bring to us and even worse to the next generations to come.”

The former mayor also expressed dismay over his request for TIEZA to provide the town with consultant that remained unheeded. He said that what the agency has done was to let the consultant, Engr. Roger Vergara of the Poiel Engineering Management Services, to sign the project plan.

He hinted that the municipality which is to assume operations after the entire project is completed based on the agreement signed by both parties may not be able to accept the turnover slated on June 4, 2015. “Why would we accept it when it’s not yet completed,” the mayor lamented.

The former mayor has been sent to the United States to study and be trained in sanitary landfill projects in Missouri courtesy of the Eco-GOV and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID).

Once completed, the project would serve as receptacle of solid waste residues produced by neighboring municipalities, including the tourist Panglao island. (