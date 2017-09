Found Lifeless person in Aliguay Maribojoc Bohol

SPOT REPORT ON FOUND DEAD PERSON, 11 SEPTEMBER 2017 AT AROUND 8:00 AM OF THE SAME DATE A CONCERN CITIZEN INFORMED THIS OFFICE THAT HE SAW A BODY OF A PERSON LYING ON THE GROUND UNCONSCIOUSLY LOCATED AT THE BUSHY AREA OF SITIO, TAYTAY, BARANGAY ALIGUAY THIS MUNICIPALITY PNP ELEMENTS OF THIS OFFICE IMMEDIATELY RESPONDED THE ALARM UPON ARRIVAL THEREAT INITIAL INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED DISCLOSED

THAT THE BODY OF A PERSON LYING UNCONSCIOUSLY WAS LATER IDENTIFIED AS AUGUSTIN GUALDE Y CASTILLON 57 YEARS OLD, SINGLE, A RESIDENT OF BARANGAY ALIGUAY, MARIBOJOC, BOHOL.

THAT THE SAID PERSON (VICTIM) WAS FOUND BY HIS NEIGHBOOR A CERTAIN EDWIN CORANES TO TAKE SOME MUSHROOMS TO THE PLACE AT AREA 7:00 O’CLOCK IN THE MORNING.

FURTHER INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED, THAT ACCORDING TO HIS BROTHER PETER GUALDE Y CASTILLON THE VICTIM WAS LIVING ALONE ON HIS HOUSE AND IN THE PAST DAYS AND THE FORMER WAS NOT FEELING WELL AND HAS A FEVER AND MISSING ABOUT THREE (3) DAYS, AND HE BELIVED THAT HIS BROTHER (VICTIM) WENT TO THE BUSHY AREA ADJACENT TO HIS HOUSE FOR PERSONAL NECESSITIES AND UNFORTUNATELY FOR SOME HEALTH ISSUES THE LATTER DIED AT THE AREA. DR. REY PERPETUO BELDEROL MUNICIPAL HEALTH OFFICER PRONOUNCED THE DEATH OF THE VICTIM AT AROUND 10:53 AM SEPTEMBER 11, 2017 AND WAS ON THE DECOMPOSTION STAGE OF ABOUT FOUR (4) DAYS AND THE CAUSE OF DEATH IS NATURAL IN NATURE. THAT THE SAID CADAVER OF THE VICTIM FOUND DEAD WAS RETRIEVED BY HOLY NAME FUNERAL HOMES FOR ARRANGEMENT AND DISPOSITION.