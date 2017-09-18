BJMP led by Jail Chief Inspector Felipe Montejo and PGB led by Governor Edgar Chatto breaks ground for 10 additional new detention cells worth 10 million pesos at Bohol District Jail Cabawan District, Tagbilaran City this afternoon, September 15, 2017.

In attendance were Acting Vice-Governor Benjie Arcamo, Board Member Ricky Masamayor, Board Member Abel Damalerio, Acting Provincial Administrator John Boiser, PCR Chief BPPO Supt. George Vale, CMO Chief Philippine Army 302nd Brigade Captain Jojo Mascariñas, Provincial Engineerings Office Engr. Evelyn Ayuban and other BJMP officials and personnel.

The construction starts on November 2017 and will help address the decongestion issue among inmates at BDJ who has 966 persons deprived of liberty including 51 female.