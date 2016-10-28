Green sea turtle dies due to plastics intake

TAGBILARAN CITY – A female green sea turtle of about 90 kilos measuring about 76 cm X 120 cm rescued by two fishermen while catching fish off Pamilacan island, Baclayon town, has died due to plastics it ingested, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) Nestor Canda said in an interview yesterday.

He said that DENR brought the sea mammal to Cebu City for treatment of wound on its left flipper believed caused by propeller or gun shots, but did not make it alive days after. Earlier on, the environmentalists of the DENR here and a concerned foreigner, who requested anonymity when interviewed, believed the turtle might have eaten plastics while on the sea based on its bouyancy.

Fisherman Eugene Baogbog, who helped the said foreigner, said that fishermen Elmer Valeroso and Randy Miculob found the sea mammal floating and wounded in its left flipper. The wound appeared to be a hit by a propeller, he said, but nobody could really tell how the turtle was injured.

But due to believed-to-be plastics inside her digestive system, he said, the turtle losses balance and there’s a problem of her buoyancy.

According to Pamilacan turtle fb posted by said foreigner who already settled on the island, “The turtle have a boyancy problem. We have been told by the veterinarian to deinflate. We are able to deflate around 40%. The green seaturtle have a big cut and need some rehabilitation for 3 weeks then when it’s okay..need to bring it where she belong.”

The turtle is under observation at a pond with seawater at the back of Baclayon municipal hall in this town and needs monitoring 24/7, Baogbog said.

According to Wikipedia, this sepcies of turtle (Chelonia Mydas) is not really green in color of her body but the color of her fats. (rvo)