High Value Target (HVT) Personality arrested

The High Value Target (HVT) Personality at the Provincial level and allegedly in the Drug Watchlist of the Tagbilaran City Police and another One of the children and Police Chief, were arrested by the Buybust Operation of the Tagbilaran City Police Office Drug Enforcement Unit. (Initial Report via Text Message from TCPS / CDEU / CIB)

What: Arrested Two (2) persons re RA 9165 and (buy bust)



Where: Pob. 3, Brgy. Taloto, Tagbilaran City, Bohol

When: At 8:15 PM, September 13, 2017

Who: 1.Ryan Barol Y Soliva, 35, @ Ering, single, resident of of above stated place.DOB 01/31/1982, High Value Target (HVT) personality Provincial level and Drug watchlist personality of Tagbilaran PS

2. John Joshua Lungog Y Cabalit, 22, single, resident of Purok 2, Taloto, Tagb. City .. a newly identified drug personalities of Tagb PS watchlist

How: Elements of Tagb. PS (CDEU) led by PSI ERANO S. REGIDOR under supervision PSUPT Patricio Digay with PDEA coordination control number 20002-092017- 0134 conducted BUY-BUST operation and seized from the suspect were fifteen (15) packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu including the subject of sale with the estimated weight of 5 grams more or less with street value of php P 59, 000.00. Suspects were brought to Tagb.PS for proper dispos.Spot to follow …

