Police identified the victim as Ranilo Cenabre Baba, 21, a resident of Barangay Ilihan, Inabanga, a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon, Inabanga. . The suspect arrested three packs of suspected shabu and ₱ 500.00 marked money.

The suspect is currently in the Inabanga Police Lock Up Jail.

