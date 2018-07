ANGKLA Rep. Jess Manalo inspected the PHILCAMSAT Maritime Skills Training Campus located at Maragondon, Cavite to ensure the quality of their Maritime Safety Facility which produces Global Maritime Professionals.

In ANGKLA, we believe that with proper education, correct training, and right exposure, we can have world-class Maritime Professionals.

ANGKLA would like to greet all the Filipino Seafarers around the world! Happy Day of yhe Filipino Seafarer