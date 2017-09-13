Kapihan in Philippine Information Agency forum

Kapihan sa PIA forum today Sept. 12 and Bethel with Police Provincial SSupt.Edwin Portento, PNP PIO SPO1 Edilberto Euraoba, Police Chief Inspector Robilito Mariano of HPG and PIA Manager. Police Provincial Director SSupt.Portento said that the data they had deceived from January 2017 until today Sept.13 there were 73 victims of shooting dead in Negros Oriental, 11 from Dumaguete City.

