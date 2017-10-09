Manila – Tagbilaran route Bus burned

Manila Mega Tagbaner (V-Versa) was burned in Brgy. Lower Santa Fe, Alburquerque, Bohol.

According to PNP Albur DYTR News, the Mega Bus Burning Comes at about 4:00 pm Japanese time while it is in the national road ‘to Tagbilaran City.



Furthermore, the burning of the wood began on the Back Side of the Bus, and said the Driver was in a hurry to drive the Vehicle and now its riders pulled out of the 8-wheeler’s body and the 17-year-old

the Minor De Age of the passengers.

Save More Bus Rides Apart from Cargo or Baggage and other items involved in combustion.

At the Disaster It is a follow-up investigation at the Albur Fire Station and the City Police District.

