Officials: CLOAs to drive farm production further

TAGBILARAN CITY – H opes are high for an increased farm production and preventing insurgency following the distribution of Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to beneficiaries from the municipalities. Land Reform Undersec. Karlo Bello of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said in interview that he’s hopeful that farm production will be progress further.

Bello, along with Gov. Edgar Chatto and PARO Grace Fua, assisted the CLOA distribution to some 128 beneficiaries of the 160 lots with an area of 103.535 hectares. The beneficiaries are from the towns of Carmen, Catigbian, Getafe, Danao, Pilar, San Miguel, Sierra-Bullones and Guindulman.

For his part, Chatto agreed with the thought of increase farm production after the CLOA distribution. He said in interview that probably the dwindling number of farmers may be added with the DAR assistance in land distribution.

Dar regional director Alejandro Otacan said the CLOA distribution may result to ultimately an end of insurgency. CLOA recipient Crispiniano Fuerzas, 57, married with two children, is also hopeful that he may be able to produce more. Fuerzas hails from barangay Maitom, Catigbian town, said to be the former hotbed of insurgency in the 80s.

Tertiary graduates of agriculture/related fields and fine arts courses are dwindlinh in terms of turnover of graduates annually, Bohol Investment Promotion Center said in its website. The problem of waning number of farmers are thought to be caused by aging farmers and their children prefer to work for another job than to till the land.

Agriculture and fine arts had only 1.29% and 1.2%, respectively, of the total 5,483 graduates, the website showed. Officials said that interest in taking agriculture in an agricultural province is dimming as it reflected in the BIPC data.

The accountancy and business and related specialization is the biggest turnover with 29.7%. This is followed by medical/natural science courses with 19.11; social/behavioural sciences, 15.21%; and maritime, 14.55%. Information technology (IT), which is getting higher than in previous years, and math had 11.89% of the pie; and engineering and architecture, 6.71%, BIPC noted.

BIPC said the province of Bohol is the “number one producer of agricultural products in the region (7).” It has an output of 66% of total rice and 54% in fish catch. Bohol is said to be the capital of seaweeds in Central Visayas, producing 60% of the total production and root crops, 72%; oil palm, 100%; and livestock, 32%. (rvo)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.