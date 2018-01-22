PB backs proposal for more Bohol districts

TAGBILARAN CITY – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has unanimously passed Resolution endorsing Liga ng mga Barangay Resolution urging the three congressmen to craft a law creating additional congressional districts in the province.

The said endorsement was contained in a committee report of the rules committee chaired by veteran Board Member Atty. Tomas D. Abapo, Jr. during the regular session of the board on Friday.

The said committee report as adopted by the SP found the LnB Resolution meritorious that prompted the provincial lawmakers to pass, Abapo said. In separate interview, Congressman Aris Aumentado (2nd district of Bohol) said he is set to file a bill in the House of Representatives, creating more districts here.

The Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) recently passed a Resolution urging the three congressmen to file bill in the House creating two more districts for Bohol province, Liga president Dr. Romulo Cepdoza said. Aumentado said in an exclusive interview last week that he will soon file a bill for the purpose of forming additional congressional districts. But this should be studied well as to how to appropriately allocate the municipalities, he added.

In his privilege speech on Friday at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Cepedoza said it’s about time that an additional districts be created since Bohol is very well qualified in terms of population. He explained to the media that the province is now having more than 1.3 million souls based on the latest population count.

A congressional district of the province may be created by law provided said district to be formed has the population of 250,000. Since, Bohol is already having 1.3 million, then, it is entitled to 5 districts, he said.

Cepedoza said he relayed the sentiment of the barangay councils he headed following the passage of a Liga Resolution pressing the three congressmen to file bill creating additional districts.

He said additional districts will surely benefit the Boholanos.

Cepedoza’s concern was referred to the committee on rules chaired by veteran lawmaker Atty. Tomas D. Abapo, Jr.

Abapo said that he will convene his committee to tackle the proposal for additional districts.

It was not immediately known how would the creation of the congressional affect the looming federalism advanced by Duterte ad inistration.

Bohol is currently having three districts. First is composed of this city as the capital, Cortes, Maribojoc, Loon, Calape, Tubigon, Balilihan, Catigbian, Antequera, Corella, Sikatuna, Baclayon, Albur,Dauis and Panglao.

Second district: Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien-Unido, Trinidad, Talibon, Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, San isidro, Sagbayan, Danao, Dagohoy and San Miguel.

Third district:Loay, Lila, Dimiao, Valencia, Garcia-Hernandez, Jagna, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Pilar, Sierra-Bullones, Carmen, Batuan, Bilar, Sevilla and Loboc. (rvo)

The idea of creating more districts or more also got the seemingly an endorsement from the governor himself.

“I have no objection” in the event it is revived “but not now” only after the election, Gov. Edgar Chatto earlier said.

There had been attempts to craft for additional congressional district but to no avail.

It will be recalled that former Rep. Eladio M. Jala has proposed a bill in the House of Representatives for an additional district. But his proposal did not see progress even after his three-term (1998 to 2007) as congressman in 3rd district.

Jala, a native of Loboc town, served the 3rd district from 1998 to 2007 and being succeeded by his son Atty. Adam RelsonJala, now city councilor.

Chatto said it was brought up during the late former Governor and former congressman Erico Boyles Aumentado but then forgotten.

The governor said the possibilities of having more districts “will be a welcome idea” as this would help in lobbying more programs and development to the province. (rvo)

