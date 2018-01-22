Petrol prices in Bohol up anew

TAGBILARAN CITY – Pump prices of petroleum products are raised anew last week as high demand ensues but many blamed on the excise tax of more than two pesos per liter already imposed even if the old supply. A petrol dealer in Trinidad town said that a lot of dealers are taking advantage of the situation even they’re still selling on old supply. They seemed to be losing their sense of social responsibility to the buying public, he said.

Earlier, veteran provincial Board Member Atty. Tomas Abapo, Jr. believed that those who take advantage of the weak are driven by greed. The increase of petroleum products varies from place to place.

In this city, the price of diesel is increased to Php43.95 from previously tagged Php39.45; Unleaded gasoline at Php50.17 from Php47.70; and premium, Php51.27 from Php48.25. There’s only a little difference of prices (as stated above) compared to Ubay and Talibon towns.

In Carmen town, the price of diesel is Php44.56; Unleaded, Php52.34; and Premium, Php53.65. Probably, the lowest prices of oil sold are found in Trinidad town. Diesel cost Php37.75/liter from Php33.40; Unleaded, Php 45.05 from Php43.05; and Premium, Php46.05 from Php44.25/liter.

The “never-ending” high price rates of petroleum that made Capitol spending so much time investigating and its resources. In his privilege speech earlier, Abapo was able to convince his colleagues in the approval of twin measures he introduced to ease the burden of the petroleum users.

Without dissent from among his peers, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) approved a Resolution urging the governor “to direct Provincial Economic Enterprises and Management Unit (PEEMU), a newly created unit; Provincial Legal Office (PLO); Provincial Internal Audit Office to conduct a feasibility study on the legality and financial legality of setting up provincial-owned gas stations in the city and in Bohol.”

The SP also passed a separate Resolution requesting the congressmen of the province “to pass a bill regulating the nation’s petroleum industry and to provide funds to stabilize oil prices.” The approved Resolutions be furnished to all provincial boards in the country, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate president.

Abapo cited the Local Government Code of 1991 that provides for the province “can enter into a business enterprise.” And for this, “why don’t we set up our own gas stations and sell at lower prices and still gain,” Abapo said.

He proposed to first start with at least 5 gas stations — 2 in the city and one each in every district. If these gas stations he proposed realized, he said that Capitol has already a captive customers but he described them “built-in customers” such as its offices — provincial engineer office, motorpool and other government departments.

But this has to be studied and feasibility study “will be in order,” Abapo said.

“More importantly, we sell gas to the public at lower prices at par with other provinces.He reminded his colleagues that “we are here not as masters but public servants” for a public office is a public trust. (rvo)

