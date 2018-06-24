Ocular inspection of the on-going road preparation to concrete the road in Barangay Tontunan. This road will give easy access to their tourism destination, the Tuntonan Highland of Clarin, Bohol.
Oath Taking sa bagong mga opisyales
Oath Taking sa bagong mga opisyales sa mga barangay sa Syudad, nagmalampuson.Nangulo sa maong oath taking ceremonies ang Mayor sa Dakbayan sa Tagbilaran nga...
DRUG PEDDLER CAUGHT IN BUY-BUST OPERATION
DRUG PEDDLER CAUGHT IN BUY-BUST OPERATION!!! At around 11:30 o’clock in the evening of June 18, 2018, personnel of Panglao PNP led by PINSP GERONIMO...
Jess Manalo inspected the PHILCAMSAT
ANGKLA Rep. Jess Manalo inspected the PHILCAMSAT Maritime Skills Training Campus located at Maragondon, Cavite to ensure the quality of their Maritime Safety Facility...