Solon ‘not keen’ on another dist.

TAGBILARAN CITY – One of the three congressmen of the province appeared to be lukewarm, or not interested,in legislating additional congressional district in Bohol, according to a reliable source whose name is withheld. The source told BNT that the two other congressmen expressed willingness in putting in ordr the 4th district thru filing of piece of legislation as required by law since only Congress may create congressional districts.

BNT is also withholding the identity of the congressman who is not interested in the crafting the proposed 4th legislative district in the province. Despite the interest of the other two solons, there’s still a hitch in pursuing the additional district because in filing house bill like this it needs the concurrence of all solons in the province as practiced, the source said.

The source did not cite the reasons why a Bohol congressman is not keen in such a move, considering that it is believed that with the new district it is beneficial to the province. He neither say whether the two congressmen interested in new districtare gerrymandering or not.

Bohol is now qualified for additional congressional district based on law that provides that every 250,000 population, (not voting population), is entitled to one district. In fact, Bohol may be qualified for five (5) districts if its 2.3 million is well-considered, another source said.

The two congressmen interested in Bohol’s redistricting have yet to submit what towns that may comprise the additional district, the source said.

There are small provinces, like Camiguin island province having a little over 140 population of five towns — Mambajao (the capital), Guinsiliban, Sagay, Mahinog and old Catarman — but has a congressional district.

There had been attempts to craft for additional congressional district but to no avail.

It will be recalled that former Rep. Eladio M. Jala has reportedly filed a bill creating what appeared to be 4th congressional district but to no avail.

Jala, a native of Loboc town, served the 3rd district from 1998 to 2007 and being succeeded by his son Atty. Adam RelsonJala, now city councilor.

Bohol is currently having three districts. First is composed of this city as the capital, Cortes, Maribojoc, Loon, Calape, Tubigon, Balilihan, Catigbian, Antequera, Corella, Sikatuna, Baclayon, Albur,Dauis and Panglao.

Second district: Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien-Unido, Trinidad, Talibon, Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, San isidro, Sagbayan, Danao, Dagohoy and San Miguel.

Third district:Loay, Lila, Dimiao, Valencia, Garcia-Hernandez, Jagna, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Pilar, Sierra-Bullones, Carmen, Batuan, Bilar, Sevilla and Loboc. (rvo)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.