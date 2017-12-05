SP returns unverified complaint vs. councilor

TAGBILARAN CITY–The provincial board has returned a complaint filed by Jagna Councilor Edsel Tutor against fellow councilor Maricris Jamora for it’s not verified by a notary public. But the complaint may be refiled before the committee of the board after it is notarized, reports quoted BM Atty. AbeleonDamalerio as saying.

Jagna Kag. Anthony Aniscal confirmed this in a huddle with DYTR last week. Councilor MaricrisV. Jamora is facing a complaint for “acts unbecoming of a public officer” filed by fellow councilor Edsel R. Tutor for allegedly piercing the latter’s left ear during off hour of a budget hearing.

In his complaint dated October 20, 2017, Kagawad Tutor askedActing Vice-Governor Atty. VinzencioArcamo to conduct an investigation into the incident, requesting Arcamo to file appropriate charges against Jamora if warranted.

Aside from his own sworn statement notarized by Atty. Danilo A. Bantugan, Kag. Tutor attached in his complaint the two affidavit executed by fellow councilors TeofistoPagar, Jr. and Anthony R. Aniscal to support his allegation against the respondent KagawadJamora.

Tutor said in his affidavit that while having a talk with Ligangmga Barangay president JovitaAchas at the session hall, “I was confronted by Kag. Jamora and pierced my left ear in a very scandalous manner.” He said that Kag. Jamora reacted to the conversation he had with Achas.

His ear obtained some bruises as a result of pricking, “Kag. Jamora then slammed her glasses, then kicked the cubicles and then pointed her fingers at me shouting invectives.”

“Buangka, bayotka, bayotka,” (you fool, you are gay, you are gay), KagawadsAniscal and Pagar heard Jamora yelling at Tutor when the incident took place.

“The incident left me dumb-founded and totally shocked,” Tutor narrated in his affidavit. He said that he caused the incident recorded in police blotter and had his ear examined by Dr. Arnold Cagulada, the town’ municipal health officer.

The police record and medical check up were made as integral part of his documents as support to his accusation against Kag. Jamora. The act of Kag. Jamora of unbecoming of a public official is in violation of Republic Act No 6713 that “mandates public officials should act professionally,” Tutor said.

KagawadJamora expressed apology to Tutor for she’s only human prone to commit mistakes. “But being human, councilor Jamora accordingly would always subject to commit mistakes, susceptible to hurt feelings, prone to reactions and non- impeccable otherwise she would be God or superwoman,” the minutes showed.

“Kung naa may nasayop, nay rason, kung naa may hinungdan, gumikankay nay nahitabo. Hinautuntangawalaymakisawsaw,” she was quoted as saying in the minutes.

Kag. Jamora welcomed whatever action Tutor wanted to do. “Councilor would take it as a consequence and she would face it,” the minutes said. (rvo)

