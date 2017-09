Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Tagbilaran City Bohol Police Hotline is now available at PNP Station. Globe and Smart mobile are available but soon Sun could be possible.

Globe:09067464252

Smart:09126244203

 Landline or Fixed still unavailable as transfer of lines is still on process.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.