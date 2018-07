Good news to my constituents in Bien Unido and Talibon DPWH has allocated P5,000,000.00 for the Feasibility study of our request to construct the Bridge that will link the Municipality of Talibon via Barangay San Isidro to Barangay La Esperanza of Municipality of Bien Unido. I hope that this will be feasible and will give fulfilment of our dreams. Pls pray with me for the realisation of our project.