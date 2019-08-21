The councilors in Bohol now has a representation in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. Maribojoc Councilor Arnulfo Turco Jr., who serves as the interim PCL Bohol Chapter was officially recognized today, August 20 by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Bohol led by Vice-Governor Rene Relampagos. It can be recalled the Vice-Governor did not honor Turco’s representation during its first session. He raised the validity of his appointment to DILG for guidance. Finally, DILG Bohol confers the validity of the appoinment as the interim President of PCL Bohol Chapter.

