Top officials’ photos in tents unnecessary

TAGBILARAN CITY – “Pictures of the top officials of the PGBh (provincial government) were imprinted on the movable tents distributed to different barangays thru financial assistance in violation of item 2.2.6 and 2.2.7 of COA circular 2013-004, thus related expenditures thereof were considered unnecessary.”

This was one of the findings of COA on movable tents in its post-audit report ending December 31, 2015.

It said that the said circular provides guidelines on all government projects/programs/activities (PPA) on the information dissemination and the people’s right to information on matter of public concern at the least possible cost on public funds or most economical and effective means.

The circular provides “the display and/or affixture of the picture, associated with the top leadership of the project proponent or implementing agency/unit/office, on signboards, is considered unnecessary. This rule shall also apply to signboards displaying and/or affixed with picture xxx associated with local officials where the PPA is implemented xxx through other forms of government fund transfers from the executive department or LGUs.”

It added, under 2.2.7 “The display and/or affixture of the items mentioned in 2.2.6 above on the equipment and facilities; vehicles of all type, whether engine, manpower or animal driven; wrappers, containers and similar items; tokens, souvenir items, calendars; ballpens, T-shirts or other apparel and other publicity materials relating to any PPA is also considered unnecessary.”

COA said it learned from interviews of the barangay officials who were beneficiaries of the dole-out fund for the movable tents and from ocular inspection that indeed photos of Gov. Edgar Chatto and then Vice-Gov. Concepcion Lim were indeed imprinted on said tents.

COA also discovered that the said fabricated movable tents “was not part of their project procurement plan (MPP) for that particular year.”

Provincial government management responded, however, that “allegedly the top officials were not aware and were even surprised upon knowing that their pictures appeared on the movable tents.”

COA reminded the province to strictly follow the said guidelines and recommended it “to refrain from putting pictures image or logos and the like on all PPAs implemented by PGBh (provincial government).” (rvo)